England coach Brendon McCullum: 12-month T20 offers a part of shifting panorama

McCullum (left) and captain Ben Stokes (right) have transformed the fortunes of England’s Test team since taking charge last year

It is “completely naive” to think players will turn down lucrative long-term contracts with T20 franchises in favour of international deals, says England Test coach Brendon McCullum.

That would give the Indian Premier League side control of his schedule and power to release him for England.

“In the end, the game is going in a different direction,” said McCullum.

Speaking to SENZ Radio in his native New Zealand, he added: “We’d be completely naive to think that players would turn down huge amounts of money on long-term contracts for a lot less work in these T20 leagues because they should be playing international cricket.

“Those days are fast approaching to be over.”

Instead, McCullum, who coached Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL before taking the England job last year, said boards have to be “fluid” when dealing with the issue.

The top central contracts given…