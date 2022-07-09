England coach Eddie Jones glad to silence Australia followers after second Check

Itoje was an inspirational figure for England in the first half of Saturday’s win but he will not play in the remainder of the series

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground Date: Saturday, 16 July Kick-off: 10:55 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live, the BBC Sport website and mobile app.

England head coach Eddie Jones says it was a “great feeling” to silence Australia fans as his side kept the series alive with a 25-17 win in the second Test.

Owen Farrell kicked 20 points as the visitors recovered from their opening Test defeat to draw level in the three-match series in Brisbane.

Jones said the Aussie fans are a “little bit more quiet” after the loss.

He also confirmed that lock Maro Itoje has been ruled out of the decider.

“I love coaching at Suncorp Stadium, it’s a good experience,” said Jones, who coached Australia from 2001 to 2005.

“You have got 48,000 people all full of drink and all they want to see is their team win. When you turn them away, it’s a great experience. A great…