England cricket: Males’s and girls’s 2024 summer season schedule contains concurrent Pakistan sequence

England’s women’s and men’s sides are currently competing against Australia in the Ashes

England’s men’s and women’s sides will play a concurrent white-ball series against Pakistan to open the international summer in 2024.

Heather Knight’s women’s side will play a three-match T20 series starting at Edgbaston on 11 May.

The men host four T20s the same month before Jos Buttler’s team defend their T20 World Cup title in the United States and Caribbean.

England men also host West Indies and Sri Lanka in two three-Test series.

The first Test against West Indies starts at Lord’s on 10 July, before matches at Trent Bridge and Edgbaston later in the month.

Ben Stokes’ team then start the Test series against Sri Lanka on 21 August at Emirates Old Trafford, followed by Tests at Lord’s and the Kia Oval.

The women host New Zealand in a three-match one-day international series before five T20s, and the men conclude the summer with eight white-ball matches against Australia, consisting of three T20s…