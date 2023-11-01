England cricket’s ‘Bazball’ added to the Collins dictionary

England have been praised for playing with more freedom under McCullum and captain Ben Stokes

It was one of the words of the summer and now ‘Bazball’ has been officially recognised with its inclusion in the Collins online dictionary.

Defined as “a style of test cricket in which the batting side attempts to gain the initiative by playing in a highly aggressive manner”, ‘Bazball’ was named after England Test head coach Brendon McCullum.

The New Zealander has encouraged his team to bat with no fear, play ambitious shots and rack up runs quickly since his appointment in May 2022.

Coined by ESPN Cricinfo journalist Andrew Miller based on McCullum’s nickname ‘Baz’, it has become a huge part of cricketing lexicon.

It has kept England fans entertained all summer long – even if the Ashes urn didn’t return to English shores.