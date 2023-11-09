England cricket’s studying incapacity aspect put together for tri-series in South Africa

The England LD touring party for a tri-series with Australia and South Africa

“People expect us to win – as long as we execute our skills and show our qualities, I don’t think we’ll go far wrong.”

It’s the kind of response you would expect from any international cricket captain on the eve of battle.

But Chris Edwards isn’t your average international cricket captain. And his isn’t your average international cricket side.

Edwards, whose England learning disability team take on hosts South Africa and Australia in a tri-series starting this weekend, have the kind of numbers Jos Buttler’s beleaguered white-ball team can only dream of at present.

Since 2010’s loss to Australia, England LD have gone unbeaten in any series – losing just twice in 35 games.

The most recent reverse, a T20 encounter in last summer’s Ashes success down under, was by just one run – the first time the team had ever played under lights.

England, on their way to a 7-1 series success, triumphed by 96 runs in the next…