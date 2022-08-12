England drought declared in elements after months of scant rainfall





The Environment Agency announced that England’s south, southwest and southeast are in drought, along with central and eastern regions, after convening the National Drought Group, made up of water companies, ministers and other water authorities. Parts of the capital, London, are also affected.

The UK has had five consecutive months of below-average rainfall and back-to-back heat waves, with temperatures expected to peak on Saturday as high as 37 Celsius (98.6 degrees Fahrenheit) in some parts. Only two months since the start of 2021 have seen at least average rainfall.

Southern England received just 17% of its average rainfall in July, according to the UK Met office.

“We are currently experiencing a second heatwave after what was the driest July on record for parts of the country. Action is already being taken by the Government and other partners including the Environment Agency to manage the impacts,” the country’s Water Minister Steve Double said in a statement. “All water…