England gamers Joe Root and Nat Sciver-Brunt make 2023 ICC award shortlist

Root (left) scored two Test centuries and five half-centuries in 2023, while Sciver-Brunt (right) scored two centuries in the ODI series against Australia

England batter Joe Root and all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt have been shortlisted for the 2023 ICC Awards.

Yorkshire’s Root has been nominated for the Men’s Test Cricketer of the Year.

Sciver-Brunt has been shortlisted for the Women’s Cricketer of Year award and is also nominated for the Women’s ODI Cricketer of the Year.

England’s left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone is also among the nominees for the Women’s T20 Cricketer of the Year.

Former Test captain Root scored 787 runs at an average of 65.58 in 2023.

He played a key role in England’s drawn Ashes series, ending the year with two centuries and five half-centuries, including an unbeaten 118 in the first Test against Australia.

Joining Root on the four-person shortlist are India all-rounder Ravi Ashwin and Australian batters Travis Head and Usman Khawaja.

Sciver-Brunt is nominated for the…