England: Gareth Southgate says gamers will take the knee earlier than Iran World Cup 2022 match

England players take the knee to highlight the fight against racism and inequality

Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December

Gareth Southgate says his England players will take the knee before Monday’s World Cup opener against Iran.

They have decided to continue with the gesture during the tournament in Qatar after recent talks.

“It’s what we stand for as a team and have done for a long period of time,” said Southgate.

“We feel this is the biggest and we think it’s a strong statement that will go around the world for young people, in particular, to see that inclusivity is very important.”

Premier League players also took the knee before matches following football’s return from the Covid-19 shutdown in the summer of 2020.

It was then decided ahead of the start of this season to use specific moments…