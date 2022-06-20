England girls’s coach Lisa Keightley calls ICC chair’s feedback on Checks ‘disappointing’

England’s last Test, against Australia, went down to the final ball of the match

England coach Lisa Keightley said the women’s game must continue to “evolve” after International Cricket Council chairman Greg Barclay’s “disappointing” comments about Test matches.

England play South Africa in a Test at Taunton next week.

“The last few Tests have shown they are worth playing,” Australian Keightley told BBC Sport.

England’s last Test, against Australia in January, resulted in a thrilling draw that went down to the final ball of the match.

However only England, Australia and India have played women’s Tests in the past seven years. South Africa’s previous match came in 2014, while the last team outside that quartet to play a Test was the Netherlands 15 years ago.

Speaking to Test Match Special earlier this month, Barclay said: “I can’t really see women’s Test cricket evolving at any particular speed.

“That’s not to say any countries that choose to play Test cricket can’t do so. But I don’t see…