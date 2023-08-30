England girls’s match charges elevated to match males’s by England and Wales Cricket Board

England’s men and women will be paid the same money in match fees for internationals with immediate effect.

It said women were paid 25% of men’s fees for white-ball and 15% for Tests by the England and Wales Cricket Board.

England captain Heather Knight said the change was “fantastic to see”.

“It’s really important that we continue to drive the women’s game forward,” she added.

“The direction of travel for the women’s game has always been the most important thing, creating a sustainable product that people want to watch and play, and I’m sure this will make cricket an increasingly attractive sport to girls and young women as we continue to grow the game.”

The move also follows this summer’s women’s Ashes series, which attracted record-breaking crowds.

ECB chief executive Richard Gould said: “We are currently considering all the recommendations made by the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket, but equalising match fees is one immediate step we are pleased to make now.

“We all want…