England have choice ‘points’ earlier than the World Cup, says former captain Eoin Morgan

England’s squad depth is causing them “some issues” ahead of their upcoming 50-over World Cup defence, says 2019-winning captain Eoin Morgan.

Coach Matthew Mott has named a provisional 15-player squad for the competition but it can still be amended until 28 September.

Batter Harry Brook is the most notable omission, with Ben Stokes coming out of ODI retirement to take his place.

“They are spoilt for choice with talent,” Morgan told Sky Sports.

“Building into a World Cup you want to have absolute clarity and role definition and actually focus on players getting into good form with the bat and rhythm with the ball.

“If you can concentrate on that and build momentum going into the World Cup, that’s a really good start, but I think England have some issues.”

The World Cup starts in India on 5 October, with England coming up against New Zealand, who they beat in the 2019 final, in the opening game.

England have three more one-day internationals against the Kiwis after their comprehensive