England ‘heartbroken’ after Girls’s World Cup ultimate defeat by Spain, says Millie Brilliant

England are “absolutely heartbroken” after losing the Women’s World Cup final, says captain Millie Bright.

Spain captain Olga Carmona’s first-half goal was enough to give Jorge Vilda’s side a 1-0 victory as they claimed their first title on the world stage.

The Lionesses were looking to become the first England senior side since the men’s team in 1966 to win the World Cup.

“This is really hard to take. We gave it everything,” Bright said.

“We had chances, we hit the bar, but we just didn’t have the final edge and they got theirs in back of the net.

“We’re absolutely heartbroken. We gave everything. Unfortunately we just weren’t there.”

England boss Sarina Wiegman has now lost two Women’s World Cup finals in a row after she led her native Netherlands to a 2-0 defeat by the United States in 2019.

“Of course it feels really bad now, very disappointing,” Wiegman said.

“You go into the final and you want to give everything and then you lose it.

“That happens in sports but what we have done, how…