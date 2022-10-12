England in Australia: Dawid Malan and Sam Curran shine to assist seal T20 collection

Dawid Malan hit seven fours and four sixes at a strike-rate in excess of 167

England 178-7 (20 overs): Malan 82, Moeen 44, Stoinis 3-34 Australia 170-6 (20 overs): M Marsh 45, David 40, S Curran 3-25 England won by eight runs Scorecard

Dawid Malan and Sam Curran starred as England edged world champions Australia by eight runs to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in their three-match Twenty20 series.

Malan smashed 82 from 49 deliveries to lead the recovery after England were reduced to 54-4 in Canberra.

He was ably supported by Moeen Ali (44) as they put on 92 for the fifth wicket to help England reach 178-7 from their 20 overs.

Curran was then the pick of the bowlers, taking 3-25, including the wicket of Tim David for 40 in a critical 18th over that tipped the game in the tourists’ favour.

The Surrey all-rounder also held onto a smart catch to remove Mitchell Marsh, who was looking well set on 45 from 29 balls, as England’s superior fielding proved the difference, with Australia only able to…