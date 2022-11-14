England in Australia: ODI sequence after World Cup success is ‘horrible’, says Moeen Ali

Venue: Adelaide, Sydney & Melbourne Dates: 17, 19 & 22 November Time: 03:20 GMT Coverage: Live Test Match Special radio and text commentary on every match on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra & BBC Sport website, plus desktop, tablets, mobiles and app.

England starting a three-match one-day international series four days after their T20 World Cup success is “horrible”, says all-rounder Moeen Ali.

They beat Pakistan by five wickets to win their second T20 trophy on Sunday, and the first game against Australia starts at 03:20 GMT on Thursday.

The games kick-off the build-up to next October’s 50-over World Cup, which England also hold, in India.

“Those kind of things are a shame,” said Moeen, who made 19 in the final.

After England beat New Zealand to win the 2019 50-over World Cup, they had a 10-day gap before playing a Test match against Ireland at Lord’s, with the Ashes against Australia starting 19 days later.

“It’s been happening for a while,” added Moeen, 35.

“As a group we want to enjoy and…