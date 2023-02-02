England in Bangladesh: Alex Hales sits out tour however Rehan Ahmed and Tom Abell picked

Abell averages 33.41 in T20s at a strike-rate of 142.36

Somerset batter Tom Abell and Leicestershire leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed have been named in England’s squad for their white-ball tour of Bangladesh in March.

Uncapped Abell, 28, has not played in any international formats yet, while 18-year-old Ahmed earns his first white-ball call-up, having impressed on his Test debut in Pakistan in December.

Lancashire pace bowler Saqib Mahmood is recalled after nine months out with a back stress fracture.

Opener Alex Hales will miss the tour to play in the Pakistan Super League.

Abell, a right-handed middle order batter, and Mahmood are currently in Sri Lanka with England Lions. Abell will captain the Lions in their ODI matches.

Mahmood, who has played two Tests, seven ODIs and 12 T20s, suffered a back stress fracture in April last year and has not played since.

Ahmed became the youngest man to play Test cricket for England in December and took 5-48 on debut.

ODI squad: Jos Buttler (captain), Tom…