England in Bangladesh: Jos Buttler says tour is ‘precisely the form of problem we want’

England are yet to win a 50-over series since Jos Buttler (left) took over the captaincy in June

Captain Jos Buttler says a limited-overs tour of Bangladesh is “exactly the kind of challenge” England need before October’s World Cup in India.

The first of three one-day internationals takes place in Mirpur from 08:30 GMT on Wednesday.

England beat Bangladesh on their last tour in 2016 but have lost their past seven 50-over series, dating back to 2005, in similar conditions in India.

“It will be a great challenge for us,” said Buttler.

Bangladesh have won 12 of their past 13 home ODI series since the 2015 World Cup, including beating number-one ranked India in December – with that England series in 2016 their only defeat.

This assignment will be the last limited-overs cricket England play for almost six months, and their final overseas games before they defend their 50-over World Cup title on the subcontinent.

“They are very tough to beat in their home conditions,” continued Buttler, who…