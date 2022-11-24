England in command of warm-up sport towards Lions regardless of Hameed ton

Nottinghamshire’s Haseeb Hameed played the last of his 10 Test matches for England against Australia in January

England 501-7 (79 overs): Pope 146, Crawley 96, Jacks 84 England Lions 412-9 (77 overs): Hameed 145, Haines 82; Leach 2-69 Scorecard

England’s spin bowlers fought back to stay in control of their warm-up fixture against England Lions, despite Haseeb Hameed’s fine century.

The Lions reached 412-9 at the end of day two in Abu Dhabi, 89 runs behind.

Opener Hameed scored 145 from 172 balls and shared a first-wicket stand of 179 with Tom Haines, who made 82.

Spinners Jack Leach, Will Jacks and Liam Livingstone took two wickets each for England.

England amassed 501 in just 79 overs on the opening day. Stand-in captain Ollie Pope scored 146, Zac Crawley 96 and Jacks 84.

And the batters continued to dominate on the second day when Hameed and Haines cashed in on a flat pitch with short boundaries at the Tolerance Oval, against an England attack that included James Anderson and Ollie…