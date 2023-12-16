England in India: All-rounder Deepti Sharma in comparison with Ben Stokes after starring position

Deepti was playing in her third Test

Deepti Sharma was labelled “the Ben Stokes” of the India team by coach Amol Muzumdar after the all-rounder helped her side thrash England in Mumbai.

The scalps gave the 26-year-old match figures of 9-39, in addition to her important 67 with the bat in India’s first-innings total of 428.

“She is fantastic,” Muzumdar said.

“The confidence she showed in her batting and also the confidence gained from these two [bowling] innings, it is amazing.

“I jokingly call her the Ben Stokes of the team.”

Deepti, who famously ran out Charlie Dean at the non-striker’s end at Lord’s in 2022, steered her side beyond 400 on day one with a calm knock featuring 10 fours and a six, having come in at 306-5.

She bowled 33 balls in England’s reply, in which she bowled four maidens, took five wickets and conceded seven runs as the tourists collapsed from 79-2 to 136 all out.

England’s sorry capitulation on day three was started by pace bowler Pooja Vastrakar, who claimed an…