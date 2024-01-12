England in India: Hosts choose 4 spinners however Mohammed Shami stays out

Shami took 24 wickets in seven matches at an average of 10.70 at the 2023 World Cup in India

Dates: 25 January – 11 March Venues: Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Rajkot, Ranchi & Dharamsala Coverage: Live text commentary on BBC Sport website and app

Seamer Mohammed Shami has not been included in India’s squad to play the first two Tests against England as he recovers from an ankle injury.

In his absence, India have picked four spinners – Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav.

Uncapped pair Avesh Khan and Dhruv Jurel are also in the 16-strong squad.

Seamer Avesh has played eight one-day internationals and 19 T20s for India while Dhurel is uncapped in all formats.

He will compete for the gloves with KL Rahul, who kept in India’s recent drawn series against South Africa, and KS Bharat.

India have not lost a home Test series since England’s victory in 2012.

England have picked uncapped spinners Shoaib Bashir and Tom Hartley, plus quick Gus Atkinson in their squad.

