England in India: Virat Kohli could also be out however hosts nonetheless maintain the entire playing cards

The series in India is England’s first action in Tests since the drawn Ashes last summer

For India to lose Virat Kohli for the first two Tests of the series against England is obviously a big blow.

It is sad that a player of his stature will not be there and as with Harry Brook, who has also withdrawn for personal reasons, I hope everything is OK.

But for England’s hopes in cold isolation, Kohli’s absence is a tremendous boost.

It is not just Kohli the batsman – the scorer of almost 9,000 runs with the experience of 113 Tests – who India will miss, but also the man himself and his aggressive presence on the field.

He may not be captain any more but Kohli still rallies the players.

It is right that players now feel able to make the decisions Kohli and Brook have.

When I played back in the day, players were away for months and did not see their partners and families.

Children were being born and players would not see them for months.

If the mind of those players is not in the right place…