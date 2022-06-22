England in Netherlands: Jason Roy’s century leads England to victory in third ODI

Jason Roy averaged 87.50 in the three-match series against the Netherlands

Third one-day international, Amstelveen Netherlands 244 all out (49.2 overs): Edwards 64, De Leede 56, Willey 4-36 England 248-2 (30.1 overs): Roy 101*, Buttler 86*, Van Meekeren 2-59 England won by eight wickets, win series 3-0 Scorecard

Jason Roy hammered 101 off 86 balls and stand-in skipper Jos Buttler blasted 86 off 64 to help England clinch a comfortable eight-wicket victory over the Netherlands to seal an emphatic 3-0 one-day international series win.

Buttler deputised for injured captain Eoin Morgan, who was suffering with a groin injury, and saw the Dutch dismissed for 244 as Scott Edwards (64) top-scored.

David Willey finished the pick of the attack with 4-36 before England made light work of the total in 30.1 overs as Buttler and Jason Roy guided them home with unbeaten knocks.

This was the ninth time Buttler has skippered England in ODIs and his record reads won six and lost three.

Morgan’s enforced…