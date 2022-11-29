England in Pakistan 2022 – BBC Sport

September
|20 1st Twenty20 international, Karachi (d/n)
|England won by six wickets
|Report. Scorecard
|22 2nd Twenty20 international, Karachi (d/n)
|Pakistan won by 10 wickets
|Report. Scorecard
|23 3rd Twenty20 international, Karachi (d/n)
|England won by 63 runs
|Report. Scorecard
|25 4th Twenty20 international, Karachi (d/n)
|Pakistan won by three runs
|Report. Scorecard
|28 5th Twenty20 international, Lahore (d/n)
|Pakistan won by six runs
|Report. Scorecard
|30 6th Twenty20 international, Lahore (d/n)
|England won by eight wickets
|Report. Scorecard
|2 7th Twenty20 international, Lahore (d/n)
|England won by 67 runs
|Report. Scorecard
After the T20 World Cup, sandwiched between T20 and ODI series against Australia, England return to Pakistan in December to play three Tests.
BBC Test Match Special has ball-by-ball commentary on the Test series.
November
|23-25 v England Lions, Abu Dhabi
|Match drawn
|Report. Scorecard
December
1-5 1st Test, Rawalpindi (05:00…