England in Pakistan 2022 – BBC Sport

By
CayamnMamaNews
-
England with the T20 series trophy


England won the T20 series 4-3, and now return for a three-Test series

September

20 1st Twenty20 international, Karachi (d/n)
England won by six wickets
Report. Scorecard
22 2nd Twenty20 international, Karachi (d/n)
Pakistan won by 10 wickets
Report. Scorecard
23 3rd Twenty20 international, Karachi (d/n)
England won by 63 runs
Report. Scorecard
25 4th Twenty20 international, Karachi (d/n)
Pakistan won by three runs
Report. Scorecard
28 5th Twenty20 international, Lahore (d/n)
Pakistan won by six runs
Report. Scorecard
30 6th Twenty20 international, Lahore (d/n)
England won by eight wickets
Report. Scorecard
2 7th Twenty20 international, Lahore (d/n)
England won by 67 runs
Report. Scorecard

After the T20 World Cup, sandwiched between T20 and ODI series against Australia, England return to Pakistan in December to play three Tests.

BBC Test Match Special has ball-by-ball commentary on the Test series.

November

23-25 v England Lions, Abu Dhabi
Match drawn
Report. Scorecard

December

1-5 1st Test, Rawalpindi (05:00…



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR