England in Pakistan 2022 – BBC Sport

England won the T20 series 4-3, and now return for a three-Test series

September

20 1st Twenty20 international, Karachi (d/n) England won by six wickets Report . Scorecard

22 2nd Twenty20 international, Karachi (d/n) Pakistan won by 10 wickets Report . Scorecard

23 3rd Twenty20 international, Karachi (d/n) England won by 63 runs Report . Scorecard

25 4th Twenty20 international, Karachi (d/n) Pakistan won by three runs Report . Scorecard

28 5th Twenty20 international, Lahore (d/n) Pakistan won by six runs Report . Scorecard

30 6th Twenty20 international, Lahore (d/n) England won by eight wickets Report . Scorecard

2 7th Twenty20 international, Lahore (d/n) England won by 67 runs Report . Scorecard

After the T20 World Cup, sandwiched between T20 and ODI series against Australia, England return to Pakistan in December to play three Tests.

BBC Test Match Special has ball-by-ball commentary on the Test series.

November

23-25 v England Lions, Abu Dhabi Match drawn Report . Scorecard

December

1-5 1st Test, Rawalpindi (05:00…