England in Pakistan: Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan steer Pakistan to unbelievable 10-wicket win

Babar and Rizwan’s stand of 203 is the highest partnership in a T20 chase

Second Twenty20 international, Karachi England 199-5 (20 overs): Moeen 55* (23), Duckett 43 (22); Rauf 2-30 Pakistan 203-9 (19.3 overs): Babar 110* (66), Rizwan 88* (51) Pakistan win by 10 wickets; level series 1-1 Scorecard

Babar Azam hit 110 not out and Mohammad Rizwan an unbeaten 88 as Pakistan pulled off a remarkable 10-wicket victory over England to level the sides’ Twenty20 series at 1-1.

Chasing 200, Pakistan’s opening pair produced a batting masterclass in Karachi to seal the win with three balls to spare.

Babar reached a sublime century from 62 balls, delighting the raucous home crowd, while Rizwan hit four sixes in a whirlwind 51-ball knock.

It meant Pakistan set a new record for the highest chase in all men’s T20s without losing a wicket.

England, who had never previously lost a T20 by 10 wickets, were put to the sword – Alex Hales’ drop of Rizwan on 23 proving crucial.

The tourists had looked heavy…