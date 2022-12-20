England in Pakistan: Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum restore pleasure to Take a look at cricket

England have won nine out of 10 Tests since Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes took charge

It stands to reason that you are more likely to be good at something if you enjoy doing it.

Going to work, doing the garden, learning the whamola. You get the idea.

For a long time, the only thing less enjoyable than playing for the England Test team was watching them.

Not so much shutting the curtains if they were playing in the backyard, but asking the police to escort them away and taking out a restraining order so they could never again set foot in the same county.

The transformation under Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum is absolute not only in terms of results – nine wins in 10 Tests capped with a historic 3-0 victory in Pakistan – but the restoration of joy to every aspect of England’s Test cricket.

New Zealander McCullum is a man who always looks like he is a having a good time, but Stokes knows what it is to struggle – it was only 14 months ago that he ended a hiatus from the game.

