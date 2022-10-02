England in Pakistan: Dawid Malan guides vacationers to Twenty20 sequence win

Dawid Malan returned to form with an unbeaten 78 as England clinched the T20 series

Seventh Twenty20 international, Lahore England 209-3 (20 overs): Malan 78*, Brook 46* Pakistan 142-8 (20 overs): Masood 56, Woakes 3-26 England won by 67 runs Scorecard

Dawid Malan thumped an unbeaten 78 to help England to a comprehensive 67-run win over Pakistan in the seventh Twenty20 international to take the series 4-3.

Having been asked to bat first in Lahore, England piled on the runs with Malan making Pakistan pay for dropping him on 29 and 62 as he lifted the visitors to 209-3.

Harry Brook’s fine form continued as he made 46 not out from 29 balls – having been dropped on 24 – in an unbroken stand of 108 with Malan.

Babar Azam was responsible for two of those dropped catches and could not atone with the bat, falling to Chris Woakes in the first over of the chase.

Reece Topley bowled Mohammad Rizwan two balls later and, with their two in-form openers gone early, Pakistan were unable to recover and…