England in Pakistan: Harry Brook and Ben Duckett star in convincing win in third T20

Harry Brook has scored 154 in three innings so far this series

Third Twenty20 international, Karachi England 221-3 (20 overs): Brook 81* (35), Duckett 70* (42) Pakistan 158-8 (20 overs): Masood 65* (40); Wood 3-24 England won by 63 runs; lead series 2-1 Scorecard

Harry Brook smashed an unbeaten 81 from just 35 balls to help England go 2-1 up in the Twenty20 series against Pakistan with a comfortable 63-run win in Karachi.

The Yorkshire batter showed a dazzling array of shots as England posted an imposing 221-3 from their 20 overs – their joint-fifth highest score in T20 cricket.

He was ably supported by Ben Duckett, who added 70 from 42 deliveries in an unbroken fourth-wicket stand worth 139 from 69 balls, while debutant opener Will Jacks hit 40 from 22 balls to get England off to a strong start.

Pakistan struggled early in their reply and were reduced 28-4 during the powerplay, thanks to a blistering opening spell from the returning Mark Wood.

The Durham fast bowler, playing his first…