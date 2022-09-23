England in Pakistan: Harry Brook and Ben Duckett star in convincing win in third T20

|Third Twenty20 international, Karachi
|England 221-3 (20 overs): Brook 81* (35), Duckett 70* (42)
|Pakistan 158-8 (20 overs): Masood 65* (40); Wood 3-24
|England won by 63 runs; lead series 2-1
Harry Brook smashed an unbeaten 81 from just 35 balls to help England go 2-1 up in the Twenty20 series against Pakistan with a comfortable 63-run win in Karachi.
The Yorkshire batter showed a dazzling array of shots as England posted an imposing 221-3 from their 20 overs – their joint-fifth highest score in T20 cricket.
He was ably supported by Ben Duckett, who added 70 from 42 deliveries in an unbroken fourth-wicket stand worth 139 from 69 balls, while debutant opener Will Jacks hit 40 from 22 balls to get England off to a strong start.
Pakistan struggled early in their reply and were reduced 28-4 during the powerplay, thanks to a blistering opening spell from the returning Mark Wood.
The Durham fast bowler, playing his first…