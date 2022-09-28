England in Pakistan: Hosts edge low-scoring match to take 3-2 lead in Twenty20 sequence

Pakistan have taken the lead in the seven-match series for the first time

Fifth Twenty20 international, Lahore Pakistan 145 (19 overs): Rizwan 63 (46); Wood 3-20 England 139-7 (20 overs): Moeen 51* (37); Rauf 2-41 Pakistan won by six runs; lead series 3-2 Scorecard

Pakistan took a 3-2 lead in their Twenty20 series against England with a six-run victory in a low-scoring match in Lahore.

Chasing just 146 for the win, England never recovered from a poor start in the powerplay that saw them reduced to 31-3 inside five overs.

A defiant knock from captain Moeen Ali, who ended unbeaten on 51, left England needing 15 runs off the last over, but some superb death bowling from debutant Aamir Jamal saw them fall just short on 139-7.

Earlier, England fast bowler Mark Wood took 3-20 as Pakistan were bowled out for 145 after 19 overs, Mohammad Rizwan the only batter to offer resistance with 63 from 46 deliveries.

The penultimate game of the seven-match series takes place on Friday, again in Lahore.