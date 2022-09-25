England in Pakistan: Hosts win absorbing match by three runs to stage T20 sequence at 2-2

Mohammad Nawaz took the crucial wicket of England captain Moeen Ali

Fourth Twenty20 international, Karachi Pakistan 166-4 (20 overs): Rizwan 88 (67), Babar 36 (28); Topley 2-37 England 163 (19.2 overs): Dawson 34 (17) Brook 34 (29); Nawaz 3-35 Pakistan won by three runs; series level at 2-2 Scorecard

Pakistan edged past England by three runs in a thrilling encounter in Karachi to level their Twenty20 series at 2-2.

Chasing 167, Liam Dawson put England on course for victory after smashing 24 runs off the 18th over to leave the tourists needing nine runs from 12 balls.

But an absorbing match swung Pakistan’s way the following over when Haris Rauf took two wickets in two deliveries to leave England nine down with four runs still required.

Number 11 Reece Topley was then run out in the final over to seal the win for the home side and spark scenes of jubilation among the crowd.

Earlier, Mohammad Rizwan top-scored with 88 from 67 balls as Pakistan reached 166-4.

A disciplined England bowling…