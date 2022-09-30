England in Pakistan: Phil Salt stars as vacationers stage Twenty20 sequence

Phil Salt has the highest batting strike-rate in T20s for England men (min. 20 runs)

Sixth Twenty20 international, Lahore Pakistan 169-6 (20 overs): Babar 87*, Curran 2-26 England 170-2 (14.3 overs): Salt 87*, Hales 27 England won by eight wickets Scorecard

Phil Salt smashed an unbeaten 87 from 41 balls as England stormed to an eight-wicket win over Pakistan in the sixth Twenty20 international.

Chasing 170 to win in Lahore, Salt bludgeoned his way to a 19-ball half-century – the third fastest by an Englishman in T20 internationals – in a stunning display of hitting as the tourists levelled the series at 3-3 with one to play.

It was a good toss for England captain Moeen Ali to win as a heavy dew made batting that much easier as the game went on but despite that, the manner in which England knocked off the runs was remarkable.

Salt was at his brutal best in hitting 13 fours and three sixes and England had the luxury of being able to slow down and cruise to their target with 33 balls to…