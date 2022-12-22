England in South Africa: Jofra Archer picked for one-day worldwide sequence

Archer played a key role in England’s 2019 World Cup win

Jofra Archer is in line for his first England appearance in almost two years after being named in the one-day squad to play South Africa early next year.

The fast bowler, 27, has not played for England since March 2021 because of back and elbow injuries.

Test batters Ben Duckett and Harry Brook are in, while bowler Reece Topley has recovered from the ankle injury he suffered at October’s T20 World Cup.

The sides will play in three one-day internationals, starting on 27 January.

Joe Root and Mark Wood are rested after the 3-0 Test series whitewash of Pakistan.

All-rounder Liam Livingstone, who injured his knee during the second day of the first Test in Rawalpindi, misses out.

The series will act as the start of preparations for England’s defence of their 50-over world title in India in the autumn, although a two-Test tour of New Zealand follows two weeks after the final ODI.

Archer made a thrilling start to his international career in…