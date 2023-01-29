England in South Africa: Touring bowlers wrestle as Temba Bavuma hits ton as hosts win ODI sequence

Temba Bavuma hit his third ODI century for South Africa in their victory at the Mangaung Oval

Second one-day international, Bloemfontein: England 342-7 (50 overs): Buttler 94*, Brook 80 South Africa 347-5 (49.1 overs): Bavuma 109, Miller 58* South Africa won by five wickets Scorecard.

England’s bowlers failed to defend 342 as Temba Bavuma’s century helped South Africa to victory in the second ODI to clinch the series 2-0 with one to play.

Jos Buttler’s unbeaten 94 off 82 balls had been the backbone of England’s total, while Harry Brook made an impressive 80.

But England’s attack struggled to make inroads at key moments as South Africa skipper Bavuma’s 109 off 102 balls laid the foundation for the chase.

David Miller’s unbeaten 58 got the hosts over the line with five balls and five wickets to spare as they completed their third-highest ODI chase.

It could prove to be a crucial victory in the Proteas’ bid to secure automatic qualification for the World Cup later this year via the ICC Super…