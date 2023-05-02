England in West Indies: Eight-match white-ball tour introduced for December

England are currently world champions in both limited-overs formats after winning November’s T20 World Cup in Australia

England men’s white-ball team will tour the West Indies in December for three one-day internationals and five T20s.

The tour will start with two ODIs in Antigua on 3 and 6 December, before the final game in Barbados on 9 December.

Barbados, Grenada and Trinidad will host the T20s from 12-21 December.

The tour will follow England’s 50-over World Cup defence in India in October and November, and will start the build-up to their T20 defence in America and West Indies in June 2024.

Cricket West Indies chief executive Johnny Grave said: “This tour will be a major economic boost to the host countries, as well as providing our fans with the chance to see some of their favourite players in action against one of our biggest rivals.

“The tour will also help with our ongoing venue preparation and event planning for one of the biggest events ever to be staged in the region, the ICC…