England in West Indies: The challenges forward for brand spanking new coach Jon Lewis

Captain Heather Knight returns from injury for white-ball tour of the West Indies, having injured her hip in July

West Indies v England (3 ODIs, 5 T20s) Venues: Antigua and Barbados Dates: 4-22 December Coverage: Match reports and analysis on BBC Sport website

“When you take over an England cricket team, World Cups and Ashes series are at the top of that priority list.”

Those are the words of Jon Lewis, the newly-appointed head coach of England women, who has both within his first 10 months in the job.

The T20 World Cup awaits in South Africa in February, before a dominant Australia come to England for a multi-format Ashes series in June and July.

The state of the team is Lewis’ first port of call after a disappointing summer in which they finished fourth in the Commonwealth Games and were swept aside 3-0 by India in a one-day international series.

He begins with a white-ball tour of the Caribbean, with England facing West Indies in three ODIs followed by five T20s. The first ODI is in…