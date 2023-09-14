England ladies’s cricket: 5 issues we discovered after Ashes success and Sri Lanka disappointment

England’s summer started in the late June sunshine against Australia at Trent Bridge and ended with a rain-affected thrashing of Sri Lanka at Leicester.

There have been record-breaking crowds throughout, with the high of a drawn Ashes series contrasted by a shock T20 series defeat by Sri Lanka.

From Tammy Beaumont’s Test double-century to the emergence of a star in fast bowler Mahika Gaur, it has certainly been a memorable summer, but what have we learned about England’s team and its future?

1. Seam department in good health

The retirement of legends Katherine Sciver-Brunt and Anya Shrubsole was always going to leave a void in the attack but 2023 showed the future of England’s seam-bowling department is bright.

The experienced Kate Cross is already established as a reliable and economical performer with the new ball for captain Heather Knight, but this was a coming-of-age summer for Lauren Bell.

Bell, 22, took 14 wickets across the Ashes and, while she was on the receiving end of a…