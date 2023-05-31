England Ladies’s World Cup squad: Beth Mead neglected, Beth England in

England head coach Sarina Wiegman has named a 23-player squad for this summer’s tournament in Australia and New Zealand

Euro 2022 top scorer Beth Mead is not included in England’s Women’s World Cup squad, having not fully recovered from an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

The Arsenal forward, 27, has not played since November and was a major doubt.

Tottenham striker Beth England, who has not been involved since last summer, is included having scored 12 goals in her past 12 Women’s Super League games.

Chelsea centre-back Millie Bright, who has been out with a knee injury since March, has made the 23-player squad.

England head coach Sarina Wiegman confirmed Bright would captain the team in the absence of injured defender Leah Williamson.

Midfielder Fran Kirby was also already ruled out through injury, but Barcelona defender Lucy Bronze is in despite having knee surgery in April.

Wiegman said she did not ever think there was a chance Mead would be fit in time for the tournament in…