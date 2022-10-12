England: Liam Livingstone, Will Jacks & Keaton Jennings in squad for Pakistan Checks

Keaton Jennings (right) has played 17 Tests, while Will Jacks (left) and Liam Livingstone are uncapped

Liam Livingstone, Will Jacks and Keaton Jennings have been named in the England squad for the three-Test series in Pakistan in December.

Seamer Stuart Broad will miss the tour, with the birth of his first child due in November.

There is no place for opener Alex Lees, who has played England’s past 10 Tests but missed out on a central contract.

Pace bowler Mark Wood is in line to play his first Test since March after missing the home summer through injury.

England squad for Test series in Pakistan: Ben Stokes, James Anderson, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes, Will Jacks, Keaton Jennings, Jack Leach, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Mark Wood.

Surrey’s Jacks, 23, and England white-ball regular Livingstone, 29, are both uncapped at Test level.

Both spin-bowling all-rounders, they will likely compete for one spot in the Test side to…