England males’s cricket: Hockey chief Ed Barney is new efficiency director

Mo Bobat, pictured (right) with England Test coach Brendon McCullum, oversaw wins in the 50 and 20-over World Cups during his time with England

Ed Barney has been appointed to replace Mo Bobat as performance director for England’s men’s cricket.

He oversaw the pathway from age-group to senior men’s teams and played a role in selection.

Barney, who worked at the ECB between 2010 and 2013, returns after a stint with England and Great Britain Hockey.

There he started as head of talent development and became performance director in 2016.

During his time in the latter role, Great Britain’s women won bronze at the Tokyo Olympics and England’s women took gold at the Commonwealth Games last year. England’s men also won European silver.

Director of England men’s cricket Rob Key said: “The men’s performance director is a vital role as we look to continually increase the depth of talent and prepare players for the rigours of international cricket.

“What is clear with Ed is that he has been able to…