England present the sport is about glory in outstanding Check summer season

Is sport only about winning?

Tottenham Hotspur great Danny Blanchflower once said: “The great fallacy is that the game is first and last about winning. It’s nothing of the kind.

“The game is about glory. It is about doing things in style, with a flourish, about going out and beating the other lot, not waiting for them to die of boredom.”

Putting aside any jokes about Spurs rarely covering themselves in glory, Ben Stokes has previously said he is a Tottenham fan.

It feels doubtful he is aware of Blanchflower’s words but, if he is, it is likely he will agree with every single one.

Clearly it is a triumph that Stokes’ England have won six Tests this summer, but of greater importance is the restoration of joy to their cricket.

Even before a ball was bowled, captain Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum were adamant that the way England played was more important than the results they produced.

They even talked about England’s style being important to the health of Test cricket across the globe.