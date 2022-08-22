England schedule for Pakistan Check tour in 2022 confirmed

Ben Stokes took over the England Test team captaincy from Joe Root

England’s schedule for three Test matches in Pakistan in December has been confirmed.

Captain Ben Stokes’ side will play Tests in Rawalpindi, Multan and Karachi in the second part of England’s first tour of the country since 2005.

England and Wales Cricket Board interim chief executive Clare Connor said it would be “an historic occasion”.

The tour’s first leg will see England’s men play seven Twenty20s in Pakistan from 20 September to 2 October.

“The opportunity to play Test cricket in front of passionate cricket lovers in Pakistan after such a long time is something to be cherished,” added Connor.

“We have been working closely with the PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) over recent months and I am grateful to them for everything they have done, and continue to do, to make our Test and T20 tours a mouth-watering prospect for all involved.”

England’s men’s and women’s teams were withdrawn from playing white-ball games in Pakistan…