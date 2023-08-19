England Subsequent Gen: Alex Stonehouse ‘can go as she desires to’, says Jon Lewis

Alexa Stonehouse bowled Northern Superchargers’ Jemimah Rodrigues for her first Hundred wicket

Throughout the 2023 Hundred, BBC Sport is running a feature series called England Next Gen, designed to look at players who may make the step up to international cricket in the next few years. Next up is Trent Rockets and South East Stars bowler Alexa Stonehouse.

Left-arm seam bowling can be a vital part of a team’s armoury.

Bowling over the wicket, a left-armer can disrupt right-hand batters by forcing them to alter their stance as the ball comes across them. The inswinger from around the wicket, meanwhile, can be a crucial component of powerplay and…