England Subsequent Gen: ‘Generational expertise’ Jamie Smith destined for worldwide honours

Surrey and Birmingham Phoenix wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith

Throughout the 2023 Hundred, BBC Sport is running a feature series called England Next Gen, designed to look at players who may make the step up to international cricket in the next few years. Next up is Birmingham Phoenix and Surrey wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith.

Jamie Smith has one dream – to represent England in all formats of the game.Despite turning 23 less than a month ago, Smith already has over 2,500 first-class runs for Surrey, and a further 1,100 in white-ball domestic cricket.

The wicketkeeper-batter has been on England’s radar for some time.”Jamie Smith is a nailed-on certainty to be playing cricket for England. He is a…