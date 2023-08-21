England Subsequent Gen: How Tawanda Muyeye overcame adversity to focus on worldwide honours

Tawanda Muyeye has scored 430 runs in six County Championship games for Kent in 2023 and currently averages 39.09

Throughout the 2023 Hundred, BBC Sport is running a feature series called England Next Gen, designed to look at players who may make the step up to international cricket in the next few years. Next up is Oval Invincibles and Kent batter Tawanda Muyeye.

“Am I late?” asks Tawanda Muyeye as he sits fixing his camera in an Ice Cube shirt.

This is just a couple of hours before training for his new team Oval Invincibles, which includes England superstars such as Jason Roy and the Curran brothers.

Away from cricket grounds, you will often find Muyeye choosing different outfits, supporting Manchester United and watching batting videos of Sir Viv…