England Subsequent Gen: John Turner may very well be England’s model of Australia legend Glenn McGrath

John Turner earned a wildcard pick with Trent Rockets after a stellar debut campaign in the Blast with Hampshire

Venue: Edgbaston Date: 2 August Time: 18:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer from 17:45 BST. Ball-by-ball commentary on 5 Sports Extra and BBC Sounds. Live text updates, with in-play video clips and contributions from a Hundred super fan community on the BBC Sport website and app.

Throughout the 2023 Hundred, BBC Sport is running a feature series called England Next Gen, designed to look at players who may make the step up to international cricket in the next few years. Next up is Trent Rockets and Hampshire fast bowler John Turner.

Tongues have been wagging in county cricket about an intelligent quick bowler with a sensible haircut and impeccable manners.

During an impressive campaign in the T20 Blast for Hampshire Hawks, John Turner bagged 21 wickets at an average of 11.76 and an economy of 6.67 – the best of anyone who had bowled more than 10 overs in the…