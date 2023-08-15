Hannah Baker (left) was named player of the match for her 3-10 in England’s U19 World Cup semi-final win over Australia in January

Throughout the 2023 Hundred, BBC Sport is running a feature series called England Next Gen, designed to look at players who may make the step up to international cricket in the next few years. Next up is Birmingham Phoenix and Central Sparks’ Hannah Baker.

Hannah Baker is a cricketer who smiles in the face of a challenge.

In January, England were tasked with defending just 99 in their semi-final of the Under-19 World Cup against Australia.

And, unbelievably, they did so – largely in thanks to leg-spinner Baker’s 3-10, a fine spell that earned…