England Subsequent Gen: Meet Sophia Smale – Oval Invincibles’ ‘born competitor’

Sophia Smale took eight wickets in seven games for eventual champions Oval Invincibles in 2022

Venue: Kia Oval Date: 15 August Times: 15:00 & 18:30 BST Coverage: Ball-by-ball commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website & app. Live text commentary with in-play video clips on the website and app.

Throughout the 2023 Hundred, BBC Sport is running a feature series called England Next Gen, designed to look at players who may make the step up to international cricket in the next few years. Next up is Oval Invincibles and Western Storm’s Sophia Smale.

When a 13-year-old Sophia Smale won a Lady Taverners competition with her hometown club, Newport, England spinner Sophie Ecclestone was in attendance to hand out the medals.

And Smale, a left-arm spinner like Ecclestone, still remembers what was said to her.

“You’ll be knocking on my door one day.”

With those words coming from a player who is now the world’s number one bowler, it is no wonder they have stuck in…