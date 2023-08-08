England Subsequent Gen: Ryana MacDonald-Homosexual on her rise and balancing cricket and hockey

Ryana MacDonald-Gay is back with Oval Invincibles for the 2023 Hundred, having taken five wickets in 40 balls in 2022’s trophy-winning campaign

Venue: Kia Oval Date: 9 August Time: 15:00 & 18:30 BST Coverage: Live coverage of the women’s match on BBC Two iPlayer from 14:45 BST, with the men’s game following from 18:00 BST. Ball-by-ball commentary, live text updates and in-play video clips on the BBC Sport and website.

Throughout the Hundred, BBC Sport is running a feature series called England Next Gen, designed to look at players who may make the step up to international cricket in the next few years. Next up is Oval Invincibles and South East Stars bowler Ryana MacDonald-Gay.

It’s July 2022. Ryana MacDonald-Gay is in her bedroom minding her own business. Suddenly her mother bursts in clutching her mobile phone, gleefully exclaiming: “Ryana, it’s JB, it’s JB.”

“And then she runs out of the room!” MacDonald-Gay laughs as she recounts the tale.

The ‘JB’ in question was Jonathan Batty,…