England to play 43 Exams between 2023 and 2027 in males’s Future Excursions Programme

England will play 43 Tests over four years as part of the Men’s Future Tours Programme

England will play 43 Tests between 2023 and 2027 as part of the men’s Future Tours Programme announced by the International Cricket Council.

Ben Stokes’ side will play Australia and India in two five-match series during that time and will feature in three more Tests than any other nation.

Australia and India will play in 40 and 38 Tests respectively compared to 25 apiece for West Indies and Sri Lanka.

England’s first Test of the cycle will be against Ireland next June.

The ICC announcement comes at a time when the relentlessness of the schedule has been called into question with Stokes saying his retirement from one-day international cricket should be a wake-up call for the authorities.

England are also due to play 48 one-day internationals and 51 Twenty20 internationals in the same four-year cycle.

In the last Future Tours Programme, England were tabled to play 59 Tests, albeit across five years,…