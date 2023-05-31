England v Eire: Ben Stokes says he’ll play full half in Ashes except he ‘cannot stroll’

England have won 10 of their 12 Tests since Brendon McCullum (left) became head coach with Ben Stokes (right) as captain

Venue: Lord’s Dates: 1-4 June Coverage: Live text commentary and in-play video clips on the BBC Sport website & app, plus BBC Test Match Special on BBC Sounds and BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra. Daily Today at the Test highlights on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer from 19:00 BST.

Captain Ben Stokes says the only way he will not take a full part in England’s Ashes summer is if he “can’t walk”.

The 31-year-old had a cortisone injection in a persistent knee injury in March, before playing only two games for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League.

Stokes will lead England in the one-off Test against Ireland on Thursday.

“I’ve given myself the best possible chance to play a big role, especially with the ball,” he told BBC Sport.

Stokes did not bowl in England’s last Test, a defeat by New Zealand in Wellington in February.

His time with Chennai was disrupted by a foot injury,…