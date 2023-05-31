England v Eire: Ben Stokes says he’ll play full half in Ashes except he ‘cannot stroll’

England Test captain Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum during a training session at Lord's ahead of the game against Ireland


England have won 10 of their 12 Tests since Brendon McCullum (left) became head coach with Ben Stokes (right) as captain
Venue: Lord’s Dates: 1-4 June
Captain Ben Stokes says the only way he will not take a full part in England’s Ashes summer is if he “can’t walk”.

The 31-year-old had a cortisone injection in a persistent knee injury in March, before playing only two games for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League.

Stokes will lead England in the one-off Test against Ireland on Thursday.

“I’ve given myself the best possible chance to play a big role, especially with the ball,” he told BBC Sport.

Stokes did not bowl in England’s last Test, a defeat by New Zealand in Wellington in February.

