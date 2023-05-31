England v Eire: Ben Stokes says he’ll play full half in Ashes except he ‘cannot stroll’

|Venue: Lord’s Dates: 1-4 June
|Coverage: Live text commentary and in-play video clips on the BBC Sport website & app, plus BBC Test Match Special on BBC Sounds and BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra. Daily Today at the Test highlights on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer from 19:00 BST.
Captain Ben Stokes says the only way he will not take a full part in England’s Ashes summer is if he “can’t walk”.
The 31-year-old had a cortisone injection in a persistent knee injury in March, before playing only two games for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League.
Stokes will lead England in the one-off Test against Ireland on Thursday.
“I’ve given myself the best possible chance to play a big role, especially with the ball,” he told BBC Sport.
Stokes did not bowl in England’s last Test, a defeat by New Zealand in Wellington in February.
His time with Chennai was disrupted by a foot injury,…