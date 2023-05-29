England v Eire: Coach Gary Wilson says Irish are ‘in very totally different place’ to 2019 Check

Wilson said Paul Stirling’s experience will be important for Ireland

Batting coach Gary Wilson believes Ireland are in “a very different place” to when they faced England in a Test for the first time four years ago.

The Irish are preparing for their second Test match against England, which starts at Lord’s on Thursday.

Wilson was in the Ireland team that gave their hosts a major scare on the first day of the July 2019 encounter, also at Lord’s, before losing by 143 runs on day three in what was only the country’s third Test match experience.

“It was [a historic occasion] but I don’t really want to dwell too much on 2019,” former Ireland captain and current coach Wilson said.

“I think we are in a very different place now. There was a sense in 2019 that getting a Test match at Lord’s was almost a sense of ‘we now belonged in Test match cricket’ and that we had got that Test match off the back of a lot of hard work.

“It was almost like ‘here you go, here’s a Test match at Lord’s because…