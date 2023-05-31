England v Eire: Irish out to finish treble over Lord’s hosts

England’s Chris Woakes celebrates dismissing Paul Stirling – the first of his six wickets in the seconds innings in the 2019 Test

Venue: Lord’s Date: 1-4 June Time: 11:00 BST Coverage: Live Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, live text commentary with in-play clips on the BBC Sport website and app and daily highlights on Today at the Test on BBC Two.

A mere Ashes warm-up for England but this week’s Test match at Lord’s means so much more to Ireland.

Six matches, six defeats after gaining Test status in 2017, so what better way to break your duck and prove you belong among the elite than by stunning England at the home of cricket.

It’s a repeat of the Lord’s encounter four years ago, when Ireland gave England an almighty scare before being skittled out for 38 in their second innings to give the hosts a 143-run victory.

Irish seamer Tim Murtagh took a superb 5-13 as England were skittled out for 85 before lunch on the first day of the 2019 Test.

The shock was on as…